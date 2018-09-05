Iverson Foundation for Active Awareness: When first responders need help themselves

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The widow of San Diego Cal Fire Firefighter Cory Iverson has created a foundation aimed at making a difference in the mental health of first responders.
Iverson was killed last year while fighting the Thomas Fire in Fillmore.
"Cory gave me the platform to make the difference that I was in search of my entire life,” said Ashley Iverson.
Ashley has channeled her loss into a gain for first responders as she launched a mental health foundation in her late husband’s name: the Iverson Foundation for Active Awareness.
"What IFAA is hoping to do is a consistent maintenance for release of mental health,” said Ashley.
She says many firefighters and first responders compartmentalize haunting, on-the-job experiences.
“Because these man and women are doing things, on a daily basis, that you and I don’t even want to imagine,” she said.
As someone who has struggled with anxiety and depression, Ashley says she knows communication and love pave the road to healing.
“They’re also leaving their families for long periods of time,” said Ashley. “It’s going to take courage in order to bring that darkness into the light."
The foundation will provide a peer-lead curriculum, so first responders will have the tools to decompress.
"At least once a shift, sit down together and bring the darkness into the light,” Ashley said.
She says helping others has helped her in her healing process.
"It takes a very strong person to do what these heroes do on a daily basis,” said Ashley. “And I think that it’s time we start helping our heroes."
For more information on the Iverson Foundation for Active Awareness, click here.
