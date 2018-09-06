Service helps busy parents get rides for their kids in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Sometimes it can be tough for busy parents to find a safe reliable ride for their children. So, a group of moms got together and came up with an app and it's now available here in San Diego.
The rideshare service for kids is called HopSkipDrive and can be used to hail a ride using your phone.
“Care driver” Naomi Dozier has three busy boys and she's also a former nanny.
"The best conversations in my day are with kids,” said Naomi.
Since other rideshares are not legally allowed to drive kids without an adult, three busy moms started the kid rideshare in 2014 launching in L.A., Orange County, Denver and recently in San Diego
"Families are really struggling, more and more moms are working outside of the home, kids are really busy,” said HopSkipDrive co-founder Joanna McFarland.
Here's how it works: you schedule a ride in advance – it can be for daily, weekly or monthly appointments. The rides start at $16 - depending on the distance - and $7 dollars for carpool. Users can track the ride live and are alerted when kids are dropped off. Specialists track the ride as well as the creators know safety is paramount.
"It's pretty intense the amount of vetting they do for a driver,” said Naomi.
The company says there are secret passwords and “care drivers” are fingerprinted, given background checks and DMV record checks.
"These are trusted caregivers, ‘care drivers’ go through a 15-point certification process, [and need to have] 5 years of caregiving experience” McFarland said.
Users can ride along with kids to get the feel for how the service works.
"We are proving a safe service for the most valuable thing that we have, which are our babies,” she said.
