San Diego Police Foundation's Gold Shield Gala 2018

SAN DIEGO - Celebrate the San Diego Police Foundation’s 20th anniversary and join San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and “America's Finest” officers for the 7th annual Gold Shield Gala on Saturday, September 22 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

The reception starts at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 p.m.

The Gold Shield Gala is produced by the San Diego Police Foundation and this year’s gala theme is “Hearts of Gold.”

When caring citizens come together, great things happen! We’d like to invite you to our Gold Shield Gala ?? September 22 at @HiltonBayfront. We’ll highlight our K9 Crime Fighter Campaign that funds all the new police dogs for @SanDiegoPD. Register: https://t.co/ND03GDAZoK #SDPD pic.twitter.com/IUBb3W4V4u — SD Police Foundation (@sdpolicefdtn) September 4, 2018

Community support of the Police Foundation helps provide the funding for much-needed equipment, training and outreach programs in support of a safer San Diego.

Donations received during the Gold Shield Gala will support the work and mission of the San Diego Police Foundation. The special charitable focus of this year’s Gala is the K9 Crimefighter Campaign.

The San Diego Police Foundation’s K9 Crimefighter Campaign funds all the new police dogs for America’s Finest K9 Unit as well as equipment and training to keep this renowned unit at its peak.

Attendees will enjoy a dinner and dancing soirée! Individual tickets for the evening event are $300 and tables for are only $3,000. Click here to purchase tickets.

For sponsorship information please contact Rosa at (619) 232-2130 or email rosa@sdpolicefoundation.org.

For more information on the event or the Police Foundation, please call (619) 232-2130 or visit, sdpolicefoundation.org.