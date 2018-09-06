CHP conducts pedestrian safety enforcement in Lakeside

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety in Lakeside, the California Highway Patrol will conduct a pedestrian safety enforcement operation Thursday.

The enforcement operation will focus on motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe and illegal actions.

It will be held at Woodside Avenue and Channel Road within San Diego County.

Regrettably, the unincorporated county of San Diego has experienced a large number of traffic collisions involving pedestrians. The most recent tragedy occurred on August 27 when a pedestrian was struck by a commercial truck on Woodside Avenue while jogging along the road.

RELATED: Jogger killed in suspected DUI crash identified, suspect arrested

The CHP says they are committed to preventing these tragic deaths and is leading the effort with proactive enforcement and education programs.

The CHP is conducting this public awareness and enforcement program to educate and encourage members of the community to develop and maintain safe practices while driving, walking, and bicycling throughout the unincorporated county of San Diego.

CHP officers will conduct enforcement operations at heavily traveled crosswalks identified as having a high number of pedestrian fatalities and injuries. Officers dressed in plain clothes will be crossing the street while uniformed officers monitor the crosswalk for motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield right-of-way. Drivers and pedestrians stopped during this safety operation may be issued warnings or citations.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.