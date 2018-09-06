CHP conducts pedestrian safety enforcement in Lakeside

Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying the perpetrator of a serious-injury assault on a tourist last month in the Gaslamp District.
Amazon will open an 85-thousand-square-foot "Tech Hub" in University City Thursday that the tech giant says will create 300 new jobs in the areas of software development, machine learning, cloud computing and digital entertainment.
A Chase bank employee who stole $300,000 from four elderly customers she befriended at the Imperial Beach branch was sentenced Wednesday to nearly four years in state prison.
As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety in Lakeside, the California Highway Patrol will conduct a pedestrian safety enforcement operation Thursday.
Thursday temperatures near average, will continue to rise into the weekend. Marine layer will gradually weaken, leaving the weekend sunny and warm.
Sometimes it can be tough for busy parents to find a safe reliable ride for their children. So, a group of moms got together and came up with an app and it's now available here in San Diego.
An epic journey across Southern California to help homeless veterans is nearly complete. Two former Marines embarked on a 200-plus-mile hike to raise money and awareness for their non-profit Cammies & Canines.
The body of an El Cajon woman who went missing in Arizona was found in the Arizona desert Monday and her remains were later identified.
When you act from the heart and do something for a stranger, often times that act of kindness grows into something loving and remarkable.
The widow of San Diego Cal Fire Firefighter Cory Iverson has created a foundation aimed at making a difference in the mental health of first responders.