The Third Option: Hope for a racially divided nation

SAN DIEGO - A recent increase in high-profile, racially-charged conflict has led well-meaning people to wonder what they can do to help alleviate racial tension in our churches, communities, and country.

On Saturday, September 15 from 9 - 11 a.m., churches across the nation will open their doors, partnering with other churches in the community to be a gathering place for conversation, learning, & healing.

Local pastor, author, and former NFL player Miles McPherson will offer guidance on this issue, by identifying, the cultural influences that shape our attitudes on race, and explaining why we must honor the priceless value of God’s image in all people.

Pastor Miles has first-hand knowledge of the importance of racial reconciliation.

In conjunction with the simulcast, Pastor McPherson will release his powerful book titled “The Third Option: Hope For A Racially Divided Nation,” available on September 11.

Both “The Third Option” book and the “Race for Unity” simulcast will give audiences practical strategies and starting points for conversations on race that will help our nation, communities, and churches become more cohesive, loving, and unified.  

