SAN DIEGO - Delicious Greek food, heavenly pastries, award-winning Greek folk dance performances, church tours, live musical performances on four stages, cooking demonstrations, wine and beer presentations, specialty Greek wine bar, additional bars, kids games, marketplace, culinary specialty market, and more!

The 40th annual Cardiff Greek Festival will be held at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff on September 8 and 9. Festivities will run from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Sunday.

With plenty of free parking, dancing to live music, and delicious food for days, you can look forward to a weekend of fun for the whole family! Proceeds from the festival benefit Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church and its community programs.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click on the link below.