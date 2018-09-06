AmERIKan Warrior Erik Griffin

SAN DIEGO - A towering force of comedy, Erik Griffin is most recognizable as the mustachioed Montez Walker on the hit Comedy Central series 'Workaholics', which recently wrapped its seventh and final season.

Griffin currently has a starring roll as a series regular in Showtime’s dark-comedy series 'I'm Dying Up Here'.

Griffin started his career in comedy after making the decision in 2003 to quit his job and pursue comedy full-time.

You can catch him on stage at KAABOO Del Mar on Friday, September 14 from 2 - 3 p.m., click here for more information.