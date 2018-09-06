Authorities seeking tips in tourist assault in Gaslamp District

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying the perpetrator of a serious-injury assault on a tourist last month in the Gaslamp District.



It happened between 1:30 and 2 a.m. on Aug. 11 on Fifth Avenue between Market Street and G Street, San Diego police Officer Mark Herring said.



The victim was talking with a group of people on the sidewalk outside Route 29 restaurant when the suspect approached and punched him in the face several times, Herring said. The victim fell to the ground and the suspect continued punching the victim in the face several more times.



The assault left a 22-year-old man, who was visiting San Diego, with injuries that included a sinus fracture, several broken teeth and other facial injuries requiring surgery, Herring said.



Police gave no suspected motive for the attack, but investigators believe both the victim and the suspect were seen prior to the incident inside the nearby American Junkie restaurant.



Witnesses told police that more than one person filmed the attack on their cellphones.



The suspect was described as a man of around 20, around 5 feet 10 and 170 pounds. The suspect may have been with a woman who was there during the alleged assault, but did not participate.



The victim has offered $9,000 on top of the standard San Diego County Crime Stoppers reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.



Investigators urged any potential witnesses, or anyone with cellphone footage, to contact the San Diego Police Department's central division at (619) 744-9527 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.