Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Skyline shooting

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety in Lakeside, the California Highway Patrol conducted a pedestrian safety enforcement operation Thursday.
Amazon opened an 85-thousand-square-foot "Tech Hub" in University City Thursday that the tech giant says will create 300 new jobs in the areas of software development, machine learning, cloud computing and digital entertainment.
A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman when she got out of a car and approached his vehicle in the Skyline neighborhood was arrested Thursday, police said.
Classes at all Southwestern College campuses were canceled Thursday and its locations in Chula Vista, Otay Mesa, National City, San Ysidro and Coronado were evacuated because of a "credible threat" of violence made by a student, officials said.
Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying the perpetrator of a serious-injury assault on a tourist last month in the Gaslamp District.
A Chase bank employee who stole $300,000 from four elderly customers she befriended at the Imperial Beach branch was sentenced Wednesday to nearly four years in state prison.
Thursday temperatures near average, will continue to rise into the weekend. Marine layer will gradually weaken, leaving the weekend sunny and warm.
Sometimes it can be tough for busy parents to find a safe reliable ride for their children. So, a group of moms got together and came up with an app and it's now available here in San Diego.
An epic journey across Southern California to help homeless veterans is nearly complete. Two former Marines embarked on a 200-plus-mile hike to raise money and awareness for their non-profit Cammies & Canines.
The body of an El Cajon woman who went missing in Arizona was found in the Arizona desert Monday and her remains were later identified.