Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Skyline shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman when she got out of a car and approached his vehicle in the Skyline neighborhood was arrested Thursday, police said.

Sylvianita Widman, 27, was shot at about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at South Meadowbrook Drive and Skyline Drive, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Widman and a passenger were in a car that stopped behind another car for a red light, Dobbs said. For reasons that remain unclear, she got out of the car and approached the vehicle stopped ahead.

Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot, and Widman stumbled away before collapsing in a parking lot, Dobbs said. The second vehicle sped away northbound on Meadowbrook Drive.

Lifesaving efforts were begun and Widman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 6:30 p.m., Dobbs said.

Robert Haywood Reed, 38 of San Diego, surrendered himself to police Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Dobbs said.

Reed was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder and is schedule to be arraigned Friday.

