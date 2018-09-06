Possible human smuggling boat lands near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach

As the 2018 football season kicks off at all levels of play, we’re looking back at some of the stars that graced our San Diego fields in decades past.
Researchers at the UC San Diego School of Medicine Thursday announced the development of a quicker and cheaper process to create simplified versions of human organs, including the brain.
Animal lovers have a unique opportunity to see what happens behind the scenes at SeaWorld through their amazing “Inside Look” experience.
Classes at all Southwestern College campuses were canceled Thursday and its locations in Chula Vista, Otay Mesa, National City, San Ysidro and Coronado were evacuated because of a "credible threat" of violence made by a student, officials said.
You can catch Erik on stage as part of the the comedy line up at KAABOO Del Mar on Friday, September 14th!
With plenty of free parking, dancing to live music, and delicious food for days, you can look forward to a weekend of fun for the whole family!
Join The Rock Church's Pastor Miles for the 'Race for Unity' simulcast on September 15 that will help our nation, communities, and churches become more cohesive, loving, and unified.
A boat believed to have been used in a human-smuggling operation landed Thursday near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach, but everyone inside ran off before authorities arrived at the scene.
As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety in Lakeside, the California Highway Patrol conducted a pedestrian safety enforcement operation Thursday.