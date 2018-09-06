Get behind the scenes access at SeaWorld with “Inside Look”

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Animal lovers have a unique opportunity to see what happens behind the scenes at SeaWorld through their amazing “Inside Look” experience.

Inside Look allows guests to go behind the scenes with trainers and vets at no extra cost! SeaWorld says the educational aspect of visiting the park is more important than the entertainment.

Senior animal trainer, Bill Hoffman, said they try and give guests an "action item" or something they can take home with them to help animals in their natural environment.

Friends, I gotta say...I like a penguin who knows what they want. ?????? Our animal care experts are ready to tell you all about the big personalities in those small bodies during Inside Look (https://t.co/3McSx7rKK7), happening this weekend and next! #InsideLook #onefishtwofish pic.twitter.com/KajPeaz1qe — Clyde Sea Lion (@ClydeSeaWorldSD) September 5, 2018

The program runs this weekend and next weekend. The park says the access enables guests to create connections with the animals and it allows them to see how the animals are cared for and what they can do in their everyday lives to protect wildlife and the environment.

Want to maximize your time with the behind the scenes access? Go to SeaWorld San Diego's website and download the "Inside Look" digital event booklet so you can pick and choose your own exclusive adventures.

Want to attend SeaWorld more than just once? During the month of September you can buy the SoCal pass which is worth $300 for just $99.99.