Parents of murdered missing El Cajon woman want justice

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — 19-year-old Kiera Bergman disappeared on Aug. 4 after recently moving to Arizona with her boyfriend. Her body was found Monday and her remains were identified later in the week.
Breaking down in tears on Thursday, Kiera’s parents, the Bragg family in El Cajon, said they're very appreciative of the cyclist who discovered their daughter along a roadway in Maricopa County, Arizona.
“I want to thank the bike rider guy who was out there and who came across my daughter,” said Kiera’s mother Kiersten Bragg. “Thank you. Had you not went on your bike ride she would still probably be there, so I thank you for that."
Kiera went missing in August after she left work in Glendale, Arizona, prompting a large and intense search with family and friends posting flyers everywhere.
Kiera just graduated Valhalla High School last year with aspirations of becoming a hair stylist.
She moved to Phoenix in March following her boyfriend Jon Christopher Clark with whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship.
During her disappearance investigation, Clark was arrested on unrelated charges of identity theft and remains in custody.
Police have not named any suspects in Kiera's death nor have they said how or when she may have died.
"That person deserves the same thing that Kiera got,” said Kiera’s father Chris Bragg.
Police call Kiera's case an "active homicide investigation,” and finding her body has been some relief for the family.
"Well we no longer have to worry about where she is, said her mother. “But now we have to worry about planning a funeral for our daughter.”
The family has been wearing Kiera's favorite color maroon and have posted on their cars the words "Justice 4 Kiera."
"I just have to have faith in God that he'll help us find whoever did this,” said Kiera’s sister Braydee Bragg.
The family plans to have Kiera’s body brought home.
"She belongs here in San Diego with her family,” said her father.
The family is now left with a lifetime of memories for a life cut short.
"[I’ll] remember her smile, her awesome hair,” said Chris Bragg. “She is going to be missed and the most important thing is for people to remember her for who she was and not what she is now.”
