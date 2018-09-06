Tips sought in molestation of 2 teens at Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying a man who accosted a pair of teenage girls at a Grantville-area hospital, made lewd comments to them, tried to grab them and kissed one of them.

The molester was riding in an elevator with the two 13-year-olds at Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center on the morning of August 25 when he commented that they "looked pretty" and told them he wanted to have sex with them, according to San Diego police.

He also tried to embrace both of the girls and kissed one on the head before the lift stopped on the main floor of the Zion Avenue hospital, where he got out and crossed the lobby in the direction of the front entrance, officials said.

The victims reported the crime to a family member, who notified police. By the time officers arrived, the assailant was gone.

Surveillance cameras inside the medical facility captured video images of the perpetrator.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.