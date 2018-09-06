Man accused of shooting City of San Diego Water Dept. supervisor

Philip Rivers may just be on his way to a Hall of Fame NFL career, but ask the Chargers quarterback what he is most proud of and he starts with faith and family.
A 79-year-old man accused of shooting a city of San Diego Water Department supervisor in charge of a crew trying to restore water to the defendant's University Heights neighborhood on Labor Day pleaded not guilty Thursday to three charges, including attempted murder.
A report of a perceived threat that turned out to be unfounded prompted evacuations and closures of all Southwestern College campuses and related facilities Thursday.
19-year-old Kiera Bergman disappeared on Aug. 4 after recently moving to Arizona with her boyfriend. Her body was found Monday and her remains were identified later in the week.
Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying a man who accosted a pair of teenage girls at a Grantville-area hospital, made lewd comments to them, tried to grab them and kissed one of them.
As the 2018 football season kicks off at all levels of play, we’re looking back at some of the stars that graced our San Diego fields in decades past.
Researchers at the UC San Diego School of Medicine Thursday announced the development of a quicker and cheaper process to create simplified versions of human organs, including the brain.
Animal lovers have a unique opportunity to see what happens behind the scenes at SeaWorld through their amazing “Inside Look” experience.
You can catch Erik on stage as part of the the comedy line up at KAABOO Del Mar on Friday, September 14th!
With plenty of free parking, dancing to live music, and delicious food for days, you can look forward to a weekend of fun for the whole family!