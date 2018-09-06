Zevely Zone: Philip Rivers on life now and his plans for the future

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Philip Rivers may just be on his way to a Hall of Fame NFL career, but ask the Chargers quarterback what he is most proud of and he starts with faith and family.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Costa Mesa where Rivers spoke about passing the football torch to his boys.

The Rivers family still lives in San Diego. They decided to stay because they were too connected to their church and the children's schools to move to Los Angeles.