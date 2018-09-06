Shooting in North Park leaves one person wounded

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A shooting in North Park left one person wounded late Thursday afternoon.

The gunfire in the 4100 block of Kansas Street was reported about 5:15 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the victim, described only as male, to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the hip, Officer Robert Heims said.

No description of the shooter was immediately available, and the circumstances that led to the gunfire were unclear.