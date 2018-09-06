‘Parolee at large’ previously convicted for sex crimes, has failed to register as sex offender

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
Paul Bogus
DOB: 6/27/1965 (53)
Description: Black male
5”8” tall, weighs 220 lbs.
Black hair, brown eyes
Below is a picture of Bogus and details about why he is a wanted fugitive:
Paul Bogus is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for being a parolee at large (no bail) and violating the terms and conditions of his parole. Bogus is on parole for a previous conviction related to failing to register as a sex offender. Bogus has multiple previous convictions for parole violations, failing to register as a sex offender, and possession of a controlled substance. He has also been convicted of sex crimes. Bogus may be living as a transient and is known to frequent Downtown San Diego and the El Cajon area.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
