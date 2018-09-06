Environmental Alert: Lots of snakes in San Diego, and not just rattlers

It’s been a busy summer for firefighters in San Diego County – but not only in the ways you may think. Local agencies have been responding to a high number of snake recover calls and not just rattlesnakes have been found.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Paul Bogus.
Philip Rivers may just be on his way to a Hall of Fame NFL career, but ask the Chargers quarterback what he is most proud of and he starts with faith and family.
A 79-year-old man accused of shooting a city of San Diego Water Department supervisor in charge of a crew trying to restore water to the defendant's University Heights neighborhood on Labor Day pleaded not guilty Thursday to three charges, including attempted murder.
A report of a perceived threat that turned out to be unfounded prompted evacuations and closures of all Southwestern College campuses and related facilities Thursday.
19-year-old Kiera Bergman disappeared on Aug. 4 after recently moving to Arizona with her boyfriend. Her body was found Monday and her remains were identified later in the week.
Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying a man who accosted a pair of teenage girls at a Grantville-area hospital, made lewd comments to them, tried to grab them and kissed one of them.
As the 2018 football season kicks off at all levels of play, we’re looking back at some of the stars that graced our San Diego fields in decades past.
Researchers at the UC San Diego School of Medicine Thursday announced the development of a quicker and cheaper process to create simplified versions of human organs, including the brain.