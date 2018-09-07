University City: Garage fire spreads to house

UNIVERSITY CITY (NEWS 8) - A close call for residents in University City after a fire tore through their garage and spread into their home.

The home, on Millikin Avenue near Regents Road, belongs to the mother of professional skateboarder Tom Remillard.

“The flames were like 20-feet high above the house. It was really frightening thing to see. They were shooting out the garage and coming out of the house front windows. Then they were coming out of the kitchen. Three places shooting out. Massive by the time I saw it,” said Sidney Friedman, a neighbor.

San Diego firefighters said everyone inside the home made it out alive – including the family pet found in the back office. “During our secondary search operation we did find the owner’s cat. We brought that cat out to the owner. Based on witness statements there was no one in the garage at the time of the fire. As far as what specifically ignited [the fire], we are not able to make the determination” said Battalion Chief Lane Woolery.

Tom's mother is a triathlete and thousands of dollars worth of bicycles were damaged. The family was too upset to talk, but their neighbors jumped in to help.

“When we first got there, the flames were about three feet high and I grabbed a garden hose and tried to knock it down as much as I could, but when it got about five-feet, it went pretty quickly from there,” said another neighbor.

The fire department said the home is nearly a complete loss – costing more than $300,000 in damages.