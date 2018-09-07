Homicide investigation underway after man found with gunshots to head in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A man in Lemon Grove was found dead with gun shots to the head in a car on Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 7400 block of Pacific Avenue in Lemon Grove and part of the street has been shut down.

Deputies were patrolling the area when they came across a car parked in the middle of the street. That is where they found the man who is suspected to be in his 20's who was shot and a woman with him in the car.

#HappeningNow @News8 is live in Lemon Grove at a Homicide investigation after a man is found shot in the head. pic.twitter.com/N7ygxKhSxz — Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) September 7, 2018

Paramedics attempted life saving measures, but the man dies at the scene.

The woman who was with the man is being questioned, but is not considered a suspect at this time.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene to conduct an investigation. The identity of the man is unknown and deputies are working on a suspect description.

