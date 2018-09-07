Man arrested after base jumping off crane in downtown

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In what looked like a scene from a movie, a man “base jumped” off of a crane in downtown early Friday morning.

Police were initially called by building security around 1 am after a man was seen climbing up the 30-story high crane at 15th and J in downtown. Despite verbal warnings from SDPD’s helicopter, the man jumped.

When the man landed, he was detained and the police took his parachute.

Witnesses who saw the scene unfold said it looked like “Batman flying around.”

Police eventually released the man and gave him a citation because base jumping is not considered a serious crime. Officers say it is possible he could face a trespassing charge among others.

The man’s identity is unknown.