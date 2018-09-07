Man arrested after base jumping off crane in downtown

A 20-year-old man suspected of stealing a car and a wallet at gunpoint in the El Cerrito area was arrested, police said.
In what looked like a scene from a movie, a man “base jumped” off of a crane in downtown early Friday morning.
Friday temperatures warm, climbing several degrees into Saturday. Marine layer will gradually weaken, leaving the weekend sunny and warm.
A close call for residents in University City after a fire tore through their garage and spread into their home.
A 35-year-old man walking in North Park Thursday was wounded by shots fired from a car, but is expected to survive.
It’s been a busy summer for firefighters in San Diego County – but not only in the ways you may think. Local agencies have been responding to a high number of snake recover calls and not just rattlesnakes have been found.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Paul Bogus.
Philip Rivers may just be on his way to a Hall of Fame NFL career, but ask the Chargers quarterback what he is most proud of and he starts with faith and family.
A 79-year-old man accused of shooting a city of San Diego Water Department supervisor in charge of a crew trying to restore water to the defendant's University Heights neighborhood on Labor Day pleaded not guilty Thursday to three charges, including attempted murder.