Man arrested on suspicion of stealing car at gunpoint in El Cerrito

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 20-year-old man suspected of stealing a car and a wallet at gunpoint in the El Cerrito area was arrested, police said.

It happened about 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of University Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A man and a woman, both 19, were sitting in a 2006 BMW sedan when the suspect opened a rear door of the car and got inside, Heims said.

The suspect then pointed a gun at the driver, demanded his wallet and ordered him to get out of the car, Heims said. After the driver exited the car the suspect got into the driver's seat, told the woman in the passenger seat to get out of the car and drove away when she complied.

Officers later located the suspect and the car in the 8700 block of Lake Murray Boulevard, Heims said.

The suspect, 20-year-old Nicholas Murrell, was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail shortly after 1:20 a.m. on suspicion of robbery and carjacking, Heims said.

Robbery detectives were investigating the incident.