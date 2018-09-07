Stabbing at a Pacific Beach Hookah Lounge prompts arrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old man suspected of stabbing another man and causing non-life-threatening injuries to the victim during a fight at a Pacific Beach hookah lounge was arrested, police said.

It happened shortly before 11:50 p.m. Thursday at the Pharaoh's Hookah Lounge located in the 900 block of Garnet Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 21-year-old employee of the hookah lounge was attempting to kick out the suspect when the two men got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical fight, Heims said.

During the fight, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim two times and cut him once, Heims said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Dimone Carter, fled the scene, but was located nearby and arrested shortly after the stabbing, Heims said.

Carter was transported to a hospital for treatment of a cut to one of his hands, but was expected to be booked into jail once medically cleared, Officer Steve Bourasa said.

Detectives were investigating the incident.