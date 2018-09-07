Rosh Hashanah: Traditions & Tastes

SAN DIEGO - Rosh Hashanah begins this year at sundown on Sunday, September 9, and extends until nightfall on Tuesday, September 11.

Rosh Hashanah, which translates as 'head of the year', is the Jewish new year and commemorates the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve. This Rosh Hashanah marks 5779 years since creation.

The central observance of Rosh Hashanah is the sounding of the shofar, or the ram's horn, which is sounded on both days of Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah traditions include:

Visiting a body of water for the “Tashlich” service to symbolically cast our sins into the water inspiring us all to start fresh and renew our efforts to add good to the world.

Eating a piece of apple dipped in honey symbolizing our desire for a sweet year

Using round challahs for Rosh Hashanah, to represent the cycle of life

You can celebrate the high holidays with Chabad of Chula Vista. For more information, click on the link below or visit their website: jewishchulavista.com.