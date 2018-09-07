Rosh Hashanah: Traditions & Tastes

SAN DIEGO - Rosh Hashanah begins this year at sundown on Sunday, September 9, and extends until nightfall on Tuesday, September 11.
Rosh Hashanah, which translates as 'head of the year', is the Jewish new year and commemorates the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve. This Rosh Hashanah marks 5779 years since creation.
The central observance of Rosh Hashanah is the sounding of the shofar, or the ram's horn, which is sounded on both days of Rosh Hashanah.
Rosh Hashanah traditions include:
