The science of lowriding

SAN DIEGO - Big changes taking place in Barrio Logan!

The folks at the Fleet Science Center are excited to partner with the Barrio Logan College Institute, the Logan Heights Branch Library, and many local businesses to continue to bring you 52 Weeks of Science!

Coming up on Saturday, September 8, celebrate the lowrider community featuring the University of San Diego’s Digital Archive on Lowriders available to all!

Come check out lowrider cars, films and books and learn about the science and engineering of these amazing machines. Bring your lowrider memorabilia and photos to be featured in the digital archive.

The whole family can enjoy an afternoon of cars, food, fun and culture!

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Logan Heights Branch Library, 567 S. 28th St., San Diego, CA 92113.

Cost: FREE event for all ages.

For more information, click on the link below.