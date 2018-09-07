Coronado Beach Polo being called "social event of the summer"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - When you have played polo in the U.S. Open Polo Championship, Queens Cup, Argentine Open, Pacific Coast Open and a dozen other international polo tournaments what do you want to add to your polo playing resume? Beach Polo at Hotel del Coronado!

Polo America has assembled the top polo players from around the globe to compete over September 7-9 on the private beach at Hotel del Coronado.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you to the sand to see why players are excited to get competitive on Coronado.