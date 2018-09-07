Hyundai “Hope on Wheels” grants Rady Children’s Hospital $200K

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A local non-profit is celebrating 20 years of fighting childhood cancer in an incredibly special way.

The Hyundai “Hope on Wheels” Foundation granted $200,000 to Rady Children’s Hospital for pediatric cancer research. Specifically it will help develop new, more effective and less toxic treatments for childhood cancer.

The donation is a part of National Childhood Cancer Awareness month. As a part of the month, Hyundai will be donating $16 million in grant money to researchers across the country.

The researcher at Rady Children’s Hospital who will be receiving the grant says she is thrilled and the money will help her pursue her passion of ending childhood cancer.