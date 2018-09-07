SAN DIEGO - 36 warriors coping with service-connected injuries will join Wounded Warrior Project on a monumental cross-country journey to raise awareness for veteran issues tomorrow, September 8, in Manhattan, New York.

Soldier Ride Across America commemorates the 15-year anniversary of Chris Carney’s historic coast-to-coast trek in support of injured veterans, which spurred the creation of Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride program.

Soldier Ride Across America consists of three teams of wounded warriors representing the U.S. East Coast, Central, and West Coast regions. Soldier Ride Across America has a 3,300-mile route, with each team riding more than 1,000 miles.

Warriors will visit numerous cities on the cross-country journey, including Washington, DC; Somerset, Pennsylvania; Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; Lubbock and El Paso, Texas; and Tucson, Arizona, all before ending right here in San Diego, California, on Oct. 8.

For more information and to support this cause, visit the Wounded Warrior website: woundedwarriorproject.org.