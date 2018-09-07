SAN DIEGO - 36 warriors coping with service-connected injuries will join Wounded Warrior Project on a monumental cross-country journey to raise awareness for veteran issues tomorrow, September 8, in Manhattan, New York.
Soldier Ride Across America commemorates the 15-year anniversary of Chris Carney’s historic coast-to-coast trek in support of injured veterans, which spurred the creation of Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride program.
Soldier Ride Across America consists of three teams of wounded warriors representing the U.S. East Coast, Central, and West Coast regions. Soldier Ride Across America has a 3,300-mile route, with each team riding more than 1,000 miles.
Warriors will visit numerous cities on the cross-country journey, including Washington, DC; Somerset, Pennsylvania; Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; Lubbock and El Paso, Texas; and Tucson, Arizona, all before ending right here in San Diego, California, on Oct. 8.
For more information and to support this cause, visit the Wounded Warrior website: woundedwarriorproject.org.
Carl DeMaio stood outside the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office in April, surrounded by television cameras and boxes filled with ballot petitions. He had spent more than six months preparing for this moment.
Rosh Hashanah begins this year at sundown on Sunday, September 9, and extends until nightfall on Tuesday, September 11.
Former San Diego Chargers kicker Rolf Benirschke has created “The Grateful Patient Project” as a way to give back himself, and now encourages others to do the same.
Coming up on Saturday, September 8, celebrate the lowrider community featuring the University of San Diego’s Digital Archive on Lowriders available to all!
A local non-profit is celebrating 20 years of fighting childhood cancer in an incredibly special way.
In what looked like a scene from a movie, a man “base jumped” off of a crane in downtown early Friday morning.
When you have played polo in the U.S. Open Polo Championship, Queens Cup, Argentine Open, Pacific Coast Open and a dozen other international polo tournaments what do you want to add to your polo playing resume? Beach Polo at Hotel del Coronado!
A San Diego State University undergraduate student has been hospitalized with an infection caused by the meningococcal bacteria and may have exposed others, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.