Meningitis Case: Students line up for antibiotics at SDSU

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – This week, a San Diego State University undergraduate student was hospitalized with an infection caused by the meningococcal bacteria and may have exposed others, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

County health officials and SDSU Student Health Services believe the patient may have exposed others to the infection during sorority rush events at the start of the school year. County and university health officials have notified known close contacts of the patient and advised them to take antibiotics to prevent any possible infection.

The school said they're encouraging students (mostly freshmen) who went through the College Panhellenic Association's formal recruitment or other sorority recruitment activities to visit the health center for preventative treatment.

Nicole Marshall and Ellie Fortin are two freshman who took part in a sorority recruitment event last weekend at the university. “It’s better to be safe than sorry so we are coming down to get a pill,” said Fortin.

Meningococcal bacteria is generally spread through close contact like kissing and sharing objects like utensils and drinking glasses that come in contact with a person's mouth. In addition to treating an active infection with antibiotics, health officials advise that teenagers receive a vaccine to prevent meningococcal disease.

“There are nine houses. You are put into groups and each group goes to every house so everyone gets to see everyone and everyone is together, hugging – lots of interaction,” said Fortin.

One student was hospitalized after getting tell-tale symptoms. On Friday, the health department and school offered a one-time antibiotic to anyone who wanted one. “Because of the structure of our sorority recruitment process we want to be safe that anyone in contact with the student is getting medication,” said Dr. Andrea Dooley, Associate Vice-President of Student Affairs.

On Thursday, 1,000 students lined up to receive medication. Hundreds more camped out with books before the clinic opened Friday.

"Meningococcal disease can be serious and deadly, but it is not spread through casual contact. Therefore, the risk to those who were not in close, direct contact is minimal," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. "We want anyone who may have been exposed to be alert for symptoms and seek care should they occur."

Last November, three students contracted meningitis. In 2014, freshman Sara Stelzer died from a more serious form of the bacteria.

Symptoms of the infection can include fever, headaches, lethargy, stiff neck and a rash.

San Diego County has received reports of eight cases of meningococcal disease in 2018. Over the past five years, the county has received an average of 10 reported cases per year.

