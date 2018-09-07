Rancho Santa Fe Castle: Glimpse into the lifestyle of the rich and famous

RANCHO SANTA FE (NEWS 8) – In Rancho Santa Fe, a French-style castle estate, complete with breathtaking views and luxurious amenities, is going up on the auction board.

The 12,000-square-foot, 15th Century French inspired Castle at Cielo Estate sits on more than four acres and boasts its own golf course, 11-car garage and resort-style pool.

Even the chateau’s floors are holy. “These are biblical floors. These were roads in Jerusalem,” said Amy Kimball.

Castle at Cielo starts at a $12 million price tag. Auction opens September 18th and ends September 21st.

Amy Kimball, who is the project manager for Concierge Auctions, gave News 8’s Heather Hope a tour of the mega mansion.

BONUS VIDEO: Drone footage of the Castle at Cielo Estate, provided by Concierge Auctions.