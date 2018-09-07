Zevely Zone: Nothing stops her from crossing the finishing line - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A North County mother diagnosed with multiple sclerosis is inspiring others with the disease with exercise - a lot of exercise. 

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Moonlight Beach in Encinitas to run, bike and swim with Aurora Colello. 

Aurora's last MRI showed no lesions on her brain. She will be running the Nautica Malibu Triathlon to raise money for pediatric cancer research. 

