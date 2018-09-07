SANDAG receives perfect score on FTA review

An unusual message is hitting freeway signs across San Diego. The signs warn of people walking on the freeway and they are getting a lot of attention.
A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend from his car in Skyline after she got out of a different vehicle to yell at him pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.
The San Diego Association of Governments Friday announced it received a perfect score on its triennial review by the Federal Transit Administration.
A North County mother diagnosed with multiple sclerosis is inspiring others with the disease with exercise - a lot of exercise.
In Rancho Santa Fe, a French-style castle estate, complete with breathtaking views and luxurious amenities, is going up on the auction board.
A student filmmaker, who went to City College, tackled the subject of suicide in his film which centers around one of the school’s basketball players who took his own life.
This week, a San Diego State University undergraduate student was hospitalized with an infection caused by the meningococcal bacteria and may have exposed others, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.
A man wearing a parachute jumped from a crane in the East Village early Friday morning and was uninjured when he landed on a street several hundred feet below, police said.
A 6-year-old immigrant boy sobs at the school bus stop in suburban Maryland and begs his mother to promise she will not disappear again.
Carl DeMaio stood outside the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office in April, surrounded by television cameras and boxes filled with ballot petitions. He had spent more than six months preparing for this moment.