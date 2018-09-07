Caltrans Sign: Unusual warning about people walking on freeway

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An unusual message is hitting freeway signs across San Diego. The signs warn of people walking on the freeway and they are getting a lot of attention.

According to the Office of Traffic Safety, California tops the list of all pedestrian deaths on roadways.

The signs warning motorists to watch for people walking on all roadways, now digitally displayed along freeways up and down the state, are creating some behind-the-wheel confusion.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol said it is simply part of Pedestrian Safety Month in California and the signs are a reminder for drivers to always be vigilant.

In 2015, 813 pedestrians were killed on California roadways - accounting for one-fourth of all roadway deaths in the state that year, up 17-percent from a decade earlier, according to the Office of Traffic Safety.

Caltrans and CHP hope drivers, from freeways to neighborhood streets, keep a sharp lookout and avoid tempting distractions.