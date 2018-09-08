Catholic Church: San Diego Diocese to publish names of accused priests

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – After the Pennsylvania report named more than 300 Catholic priests accused of sexual misconduct involving hundreds of children dating back decades, San Diego church officials are set to reveal allegations against a number of priests that had not been made public before.

A spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of San Diego said since the Pennsylvania church sex abuse investigation it was receiving a lot of questions so they thought doing its own investigation was the right thing to do.

“I am happy they are doing it. Mostly because it will give some satisfaction to the victims to see their abuser’s name up there. I think this will start a whole wave of more openness coming from the church,” said Marianne Benkert Sipe.

Marianne is a retired therapist and author. Since the 1970’s, she and her late husband, Richard Sipe – a renowned researcher into sex abuse in the Catholic Church, have testified in a grand jury.

Kevin Eckery, who is a spokesperson for the Diocese of San Diego, said the diocese plans to go back 50 years and in its research next week will publish a-half-a-dozen names of priests who were sued or accused of sexually abusing minors.

According to Eckery, many of the priests have passed away or are no longer within local ministry.

“I don’t think that will make any difference in terms of the victims. I think the victims have so much wanted justice and to be acknowledged for their suffering,” said Marianne.

The new names to be publish will be in addition to the 46 San Diego names already published form a 2007 global Catholic Church settlement involving 144 victims. That list is on bishopaccountability.org – a website supported by SNAP, or Survivors Networks of those Abused by Priests.

Marianne hopes Pope Francis will do more than just condemn sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. “There is a lot of talk, but we do not see any concrete evidence that there will be change at least from him.”

The San Diego Diocese said the latest list will only be for priests but will expand its search to staff at a later date. All names will be posted to their website. SNAP said it was a move to delay an investigation.