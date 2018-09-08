Rail service closures to affect San Diego coast until Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Rail service through three areas of San Diego County will be closed Saturday through Monday to connect new railroad tracks and make infrastructure improvements according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

The closures took effect just after midnight Friday and are scheduled to continue through 5 a.m. Monday. The closures affect the North County Transit District, Metrolink, Amtrak and BNSF railroads.

Service through Cardiff-by-the-Sea is being suspended to connect a second rail line to the existing track. The entirety of the $72.8 million double tracking will eventually span 1 1/2 miles from Cardiff-by-the-Sea to the San Elijo Lagoon when it is completed in 2019. The work is part of Build NCC (North Coast Corridor), a 40-year, $700 million program to repair and expand transportation infrastructure around San Diego County.

Service in Bay Ho and Linda Vista will also be stifled due to work on the Mid-Coast Extension trolley project. Bay Ho crews will work on the Elvira to Morena double tracking, which will add 2.6 miles of track when the $192 million project is finished. Linda Vista crews will conduct tests on a new heavy rail bridge over the San Diego River, part of a $93 million heavy rail improvement project.

When finished, the Mid-Coast Extension will extend the UC San Diego trolley Blue Line 11 miles up the coast. The extension is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

SANDAG officials encourage riders to allow for extra travel time during the Monday morning commute. Service should resume in time for commute hours but trains could be delayed.