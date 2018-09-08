Police unable to locate suspect in Rose Canyon battery incident

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were searching for a man who allegedly tried to attack a woman hiking with her dog in the University City area this morning, but were ultimately unable to locate the suspect.

A woman called police around 10 a.m. to report that a man had accosted her in Rose Canyon Open Space Park near Regents Road and Governor Drive, according to San Diego Police Officer Steve Bourasa.

It wasn't clear if the woman was injured. Bourasa said the incident was being investigated as a battery.

The suspect took off and was believed to be hiding in the canyon, Bourasa said.

Officers on foot and in a helicopter combed the area for the suspect and made announcements over a loudspeaker, but he apparently was able to elude capture.

He was described as a Hispanic or white man in his 30s, 5-feet-10, with a medium build and wearing a dirty white bandana, a black T- shirt and tan construction boots, San Diego Police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.