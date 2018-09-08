MTS increasing trolley service for Aztecs season opener and sky show

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Heading out to SDCCU stadium for Saturday’s Aztec football game? Why not take the trolley? MTS recommends that fans taking the Trolley use its Compass Cloud mobile ticketing app to speed up boarding and add convenience for riders.

Jump on the Sycuan Green Line and the trolley will drop you off at the doorstep of the stadium. Trains will depart most Green Line stations every 15 minutes throughout the day and there will be an increased number of pre and postgame trains. The increased service between SDSU Transit Center and SDCCU Stadium begins at 3 p.m. with increased service between Old Town Transit Center and SDCCU Stadium beginning at 4 p.m.

Need a place to park when getting on the trolley? Check out these spots:

• Hazard Center Station: 1,500 free parking spots (lower level only; 6 minutes to stadium)

• Old Town Transit Center: 412 free parking spots (15 minutes to stadium)

• Grantville Trolley Station: 404 free parking spots (4 minutes to stadium)

• El Cajon Transit Center: 469 free parking spots (23 minutes to stadium)

Trolley to SDSU Football