MTS increasing trolley service for Aztecs season opener and sky show

Police were searching for a man who allegedly tried to attack a woman hiking with her dog in the University City area this morning, but were ultimately unable to locate the suspect.
The mid-term elections won’t take place until November, but the Registrar of Voters is hiring temporary full-time workers now.
A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle in Escondido was seriously injured in a crash with a black Infiniti.
With the start of autumn just two weeks off, a mini- heat wave will bring a return of high summer heat to the San Diego area this weekend, according to forecasters.
Rail service through three areas of San Diego County will be closed Saturday through Monday to connect new railroad tracks and make infrastructure improvements according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
This week, a San Diego State University undergraduate student was hospitalized with an infection caused by the meningococcal bacteria and may have exposed others, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.
If you live near San Diego International Airport, you are probably used to the noise of planes landing and taking off at all hours of the day.
After the Pennsylvania report named more than 300 Catholic priests accused of sexual misconduct involving hundreds of children dating back decades, San Diego church officials are set to reveal allegations against a number of priests that had not been made public before.