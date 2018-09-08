Funeral services held for mother and daughter killed in wrong-wa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Funeral services held for mother and daughter killed in wrong-way 805 crash

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It was a somber day Saturday as the two women killed in a wrong-way crash on the 805 were laid to rest.

With tears rolling down his face, 19-year-old Angelo Pizarro played the piano along with his brother, Dominic, at their mother and sister’s funeral.

During the ceremony at the Rock Church, many people shared memories of the two Pizarro women who were so tragically killed. 

Family friends say the two were inseparable and the bond the two had was beautiful.

The two lost their lives on August 23rd when 18-year-old Youtube star, Trevor Heitmann, was speeding and driving the wrong way on I-805 and crashed into the mother and daughter’s SUV. 

43-year-old, Aileen Pizarro was a family therapist while 12-year-old, Aryana Pizarro enjoyed singing with her two big brothers. During Saturday’s funeral, the brothers played to a recording of Aryana singing “Summertime.” The family played tributes from some of their favorite celebrities including Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Alessia Cara. 

Dominic Pizarro says the family has no resentment towards the driver who caused the crash or his family, saying “they want the Heitmann family to know they forgive Trevor and they are praying for them.” 

Mayor Faulconer has proclaimed September 21st, Aileen's birthday, as "Aileen and Aryana Pizarro Day" in San Diego

