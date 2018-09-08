Hundreds climb up 110 floors to honor first responders of 9/11

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hundreds of people at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront brought light to one of the darkest days in United States history on Saturday.

First responders and community members alike hiked up 110 floors of stairs, the same number of floors in the World Trade Center to honor the lives that were lost in the September 11, 2001 attack.

During the climb, every participant touched a beam that came from the tower and said the name of a person who was killed on that day.

The Hilton Bayfront is only 30 stories high so participants climbed up multiple times. Many firefighters did the climb in full gear.

John Schroeder from Heartland Fire brought along his daughter to the event. He says that his daughter will have to learn about the attack in history books, but in the meantime they do things like this stair climb to expose her to memories and give her the ability to commemorate those who lost their lives.

The event wasn’t all first responders however. Marisa Ditillio lived in New York and lost family and friends in the tower. She said her brother’s best friend was killed and she does the event in memory of him.

The event, put on by Firefighter Aid, is one of the largest of over 35 memorial stair climbs that are held around the country.

Organizers hope to raise nearly $200,000 this weekend.