Police: Man set Mission Hills home on fire

MISSION HILLS (NEWS 8/CNS) - A wood-frame construction site went up in flames Sunday after witnesses reported a man torched it, and the suspect was shocked with a stun gun as police struggled to arrest him.
Around 8:40 a.m., several people called police to report a possibly- homeless man was lighting a fire at a house under construction in the 1800 block of Washington Place, San Diego police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.
Lt. Christian Sharp said a neighbor called 911 and reported what they saw.
"One of the neighbors said they saw a white male wearing a blue shirt, blanket over his shoulders, walking out of the house and the house was fully engulfed," said Lt. Sharp.
As the house framework became fully engulfed in flames, both firefighters and police headed to the scene, Hawkins said.
Fortunately no one was inside the home at the time - which appeared to be under renovation. Firefighters were also able to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring homes and a nearby canyon.
Officers were able to find the suspect a couple blocks away from the home.
"There was some kind of struggle and the suspect was tased by officers," Hawkins said.
After the struggle, witnesses to the fire were able to identify the suspect in a curbside lineup. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of stun gun injuries before being booked into county jail, Hawkins said.
The fire was out by 9:13 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. There was no immediate damage estimate, but Hawkins said officers reported that the frame was badly burned.
The fire was being investigated as an arson.
