2 kittens rescued from under car hood in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Two kittens were rescued this weekend with a little help and a lot of luck.

A News 8 viewer said he was walking through a grocery store parking lot in Pacific Beach Saturday morning when he heard meowing coming from under the hood of a Honda Civic.

The Honda's owner happened to walk up at the same time and together they opened the car’s hood and spotted a small kitten below the motor out of reach.

In another stroke of luck, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department fire truck was parked not far away.

Firefighters agreed to help and after almost an hour, rescued not one, but two adorable kittens trapped in the car's engine.

The Pacific Beach Veterinary Clinic took them in to make sure they're OK.

See below for pictures of the rescue and the kittens courtesy of Marty Lanning.