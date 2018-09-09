Kids lead officers on chase across Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A teenage driver in a stolen car led police on a pursuit across Escondido, but crashed into a parked car and was arrested, police said Sunday.



Two children were also on board, they were also arrested. Recently burgled property was found inside the vehicle, according to Escondido police Officer Brandon Byler.



It all began around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when an officer near the intersection of North Rose Street and East Washington Avenue spotted a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day, according to Byler.



A patrol officer tried to pull over the stolen vehicle, but the driver fled, sparking a pursuit several miles across town. It came to shattering end in a crash with a parked car near west 12th Avenue and Tulip Street, Byler said.



The 17-year-old driver and a 12-year-old rear passenger jumped and ran, while a 16-year-old passenger remained in the car.



All three were quickly arrested, Byler said.



The driver complained of neck pain, but was evaluated and cleared for booking into juvenile hall.



The three were not publicly identified due to their age.