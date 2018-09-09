Escondido police investigate 2 separate stabbing incidents

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Two teenagers were stabbed in separate incidents Saturday evening in Escondido, but neither would tell police what had happened, officers said Sunday.
The incidents come after two other stabbing incidents in the preceding 24 hours -- one involving a boy who brandished a knife at a movie theater and cut a patron, and the other involving alleged gang members who approached two teens and stabbed one of them.
Police gave no indication that the attacks were linked, and all four incidents remained under investigation Sunday, hampered by silent victims.
The first Saturday stabbing was at around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Hickory Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue.
A 17-year-old boy was found screaming and bleeding from his pants, according to Escondido police Officer Brandon Byler.
Police found the victim collapsed in a parking lot and gave him first aid until paramedics were able to take over.
The victim, who was determined to have an outstanding felony warrant, wouldn't cooperate with officers and did not give a suspect description, Byler said. He had non-life-threatening injuries to his legs and was expected to survive.
Just after 8 p.m., officers were called to the area near Grape Street and Mission Avenue when a 16-year-old boy was found beaten up and unconscious on the sidewalk.
The boy had several non-life-threatening stab wounds and a severely- lacerated finger, Byler said.
That victim was also unwilling to cooperate with officers, Byler said.
A wood-frame construction site went up in flames Sunday after witnesses reported a man torched it, and the suspect was shocked with a stun gun as police struggled to arrest him.
A man who died Friday after being found with a gunshot wound to the head in Lemon Grove was identified Sunday by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
There was fun to be had for furry friends on Sunday in Del Mar at the Helen Woodward Animal Center's annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon.
In a surveillance video captured Sunday morning outside a home in Paradise Hills, two men are seen pulling up, rushing into the yard and scooping up more than a 12-foot long spool of turf.
Two teenagers were stabbed in separate incidents Saturday evening in Escondido, but neither would tell police what had happened, officers said Sunday.
A teenage driver in a stolen car led police on a pursuit across Escondido, but crashed into a parked car and was arrested, police said Sunday.
Two kittens were rescued this weekend with a little help and a lot of luck. A News 8 viewer said he was walking through a grocery store parking lot in Pacific Beach Saturday morning when he heard meowing coming from under the hood of a Honda Civic.
With the start of autumn just two weeks off, a mini-heat wave brought the return of high summer heat to the San Diego area this weekend.
It was a somber day Saturday as the two women killed in a wrong-way crash on the 805 were laid to rest.