Dogs ride the waves in Del Mar at annual surf-a-thon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There was fun to be had for furry friends on Sunday in Del Mar at the Helen Woodward Animal Center's annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon.

Dozens of talented pups competed at the 13th annual event for the title of "Top Surf Dog 2018" that comes with a year supply of bragging rights.

"We got the mentality that we just go out there to have fun, we're not out there to really compete, we just want to put smiles on people’s faces,” said Kentucky Gallahue who hit the water with his dog Derby. “I was actually learning to surf when I got here and he kept following me out and I pushed him on a wave and he rode all the way in. I was kind of mad but proud at the same time because he learned how to surf before me.”

The event, which raises money for the Helen Woodward Animal Center has dogs in various weight categories competing.

"Yeah he just can't wait,” said Don Horn. "We go to the beach and he barks until he gets on his board and in the water.”

Horn's dogs Sampson and Delilah rode the waves with their friend Lexi tagging along.

"As long as we sandwich Lexi between his two dogs she doesn't jump off,” said Lexi’s owner.

This year, Horn's dogs were catching waves in honor of a beloved friend.

"We're down here surfing for Rusty Hamill,” said Horn. “Rusty was Sammy's first puppy friend and he passed on Saturday and we're surfing for Rusty today.”

No matter the reason for being there, it’s an event that really just makes people feel good.

"Oh this is awesome, it just puts a smile on my face,” said Gallahue. “And just makes everybody happy and everything... you can't be sad here.”

If you’d like to donate to the Helen Woodward Animal Center, click here.