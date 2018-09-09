Marine Corps sergeant identified as victim in Lemon Grove homicide

A wood-frame construction site went up in flames Sunday after witnesses reported a man torched it, and the suspect was shocked with a stun gun as police struggled to arrest him.
A man who died Friday after being found with a gunshot wound to the head in Lemon Grove was identified Sunday by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
There was fun to be had for furry friends on Sunday in Del Mar at the Helen Woodward Animal Center's annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon.
In a surveillance video captured Sunday morning outside a home in Paradise Hills, two men are seen pulling up, rushing into the yard and scooping up more than a 12-foot long spool of turf.
Two teenagers were stabbed in separate incidents Saturday evening in Escondido, but neither would tell police what had happened, officers said Sunday.
A teenage driver in a stolen car led police on a pursuit across Escondido, but crashed into a parked car and was arrested, police said Sunday.
Two kittens were rescued this weekend with a little help and a lot of luck. A News 8 viewer said he was walking through a grocery store parking lot in Pacific Beach Saturday morning when he heard meowing coming from under the hood of a Honda Civic.
With the start of autumn just two weeks off, a mini-heat wave brought the return of high summer heat to the San Diego area this weekend.
It was a somber day Saturday as the two women killed in a wrong-way crash on the 805 were laid to rest.