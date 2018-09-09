Marine Corps sergeant identified as victim in Lemon Grove homicide

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A man who died Friday after being found with a gunshot wound to the head in Lemon Grove was identified Sunday by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

21-year-old Christopher Truax Jr., an active duty United States Marine Corps Sergeant, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar, was identified as the man killed. Truax was from Horseheads, New York.

Lemon Grove sheriff’s deputies reportedly spotted Truax and a woman in a car parked in the middle of the street in the 7400 block of Pacific Avenue in Lemon Grove just after midnight Friday.

When the deputies investigated they found the man, Truax, bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics attempted-life saving measures, but Truax died at the scene.

The woman was questioned, but was not considered a suspect as of Friday.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office completed an autopsy and determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound and ruled the manner of death as homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285 –6330. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

