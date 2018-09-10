Border Patrol agent shot at while in patrol car near San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot at Sunday while sitting in his marked patrol car near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.



It happened shortly after 2:15 a.m. about one-and-a-half-miles west of the border crossing, just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.



The agent was not wounded and then drove to a safer location after the shooting, CBP officials said. Several bullet holes were found on the driver's side of the vehicle.



The shooting appeared to come from the Mexican side of the border, according to reports. CPB officials then contacted their Mexican counterparts about the attack.



Mexican authorities took two people into custody.



One was found with a handgun. The other person was released, authorities said.



The FBI also was investigating the shooting.

