SAN DIEGO - Join fellow yogis for a sneak peek at Coasterra’s 4th installment of the Namaste on the Bay series on Saturday, September 22nd from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Coasterra restaurant on Harbor Island.

Engage your body and mind in a one-hour yoga flow session with CorePower providing instruction, as well as a preview of the brunch spread that Executive Chef Deborah Scott will be serving, including French toast bites, smoked salmon, fresh fruit and more.

If you can’t make this event, the 5th Namaste on the Bay will take place on Sunday, October 21.

Tickets are $39.95 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, click on the link below.