Pickup truck ripped in half in I-5 crash

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A crash on Interstate 5 tears a pickup truck in half.



The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes, near the Old Town exit, according to California Highway Patrol.



The impact of the crash into a barrier on the right shoulder ripped the cab away from the bed of the truck.



The driver made it out okay, but was given a field sobriety test and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.



The driver has not been identified.