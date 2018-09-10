Pickup truck ripped in half in I-5 crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pickup truck ripped in half in I-5 crash

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A crash on Interstate 5 tears a pickup truck in half.
    
The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes, near the Old Town exit, according to California Highway Patrol.
     
The impact of the crash into a barrier on the right shoulder ripped the cab away from the bed of the truck.
     
The driver made it out okay, but was given a field sobriety test and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
     
The driver has not been identified.

