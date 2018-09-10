Student brings gun to North Park campus

This time of year, dog daycares see an uptick in attendance as teachers and students return to school.
The last volunteer fire department in San Diego County could soon be disbanding. The Local Agency Formation Commission held a hearing Monday on whether the Julian-Cuyamaca Fire Protection District should be dissolved.
A bill signed Monday by Gov. Jerry Brown and co- authored by several San Diego lawmakers puts California on a path to using only carbon-neutral energy by 2045.
A student was found Monday with a gun on the campus of a local continuation high school, according to authorities.
A crash on Interstate 5 tears a pickup truck in half. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes, near the Old Town exit, according to California Highway Patrol.
Join fellow yogis for a sneak peek at Coasterra’s 4th installment of the Namaste on the Bay series on Saturday, September 22nd!
In a surveillance video captured Sunday morning outside a home in Paradise Hills, two men are seen pulling up, rushing into the yard and scooping up more than a 12-foot long spool of turf.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot at Sunday while sitting in his marked patrol car near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
A man who died Friday after being found with a gunshot wound to the head in Lemon Grove was identified Sunday by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Temperatures cool down through Wednesday after a warm weekend. Morning low clouds and fog are possible due to a shallow marine layer.