Student brings gun to North Park campus

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — A student was found Monday with a gun on the campus of a local continuation high school, according to authorities.

Officials at ALBA Community Day School discovered the presence of the firearm at the Oregon Street campus shortly before 9:30 a.m., said Jennifer Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for San Diego Unified School District.

Campus security and San Diego Unified police secured the weapon without incident.

Authorities at the scene confirmed that the gun was loaded with four bullets.

It was not immediately clear if the teen, whose name was not released, faced arrest for the violation.

No one was hurt and all students and staff were reportedly safe.

ALBA stands for “alternative learning for behavior and attitude.” The ALBA program is designed to help students who have exhibited serious behavioral problems at mainstream high schools get their education back on track.