Hearing held on disbanding Julian fire agency

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The last volunteer fire department in San Diego County could soon be disbanding.

The Local Agency Formation Commission held a hearing Monday on whether the Julian-Cuyamaca Fire Protection District should be dissolved.

LAFCO, which has countywide jurisdiction but is independent of county government, is responsible for overseeing changes to local governmental boundaries, including the formation, consolidation, merger and dissolution of special districts.

That meeting got underway Monday morning and was still in session as of noon.

It was very clear this is a topic people feel passionate about; the room packed with people speaking out both for and against disbanding.

Those in favor of disbanding say the county could provide better resources considering they would have a crew stationed in Julian 24/7.

Over the past ten years, all other volunteer departments in the backcountry have been absorbed by the county.

But, those who oppose say the county wouldn't be able to navigate their area as well as the current volunteers do.

Some also think the county wouldn't care as much because they're not invested in the community.

At the end of the hearing, the commission is expected to vote on how to move forward.

Should they vote to move forward, that would trigger an Oct. 16 "protest hearing" at which voters and property owners in the Julian fire district can submit their opposition to the dissolution in writing.